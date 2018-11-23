Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “ROYAL BANK of Canada operate under the master brand name of RBC. They are Canada’s largest bank as measured by assets and market capitalization, and one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. They provide personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, corporate and investment banking, and transaction processing services on a global basis. They have employee approximately Seventy Thousant full- and part-time employees who serve more than 15 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the U.S. and 36 other countries. “

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on RY. ValuEngine lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Howard Weil raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Scotiabank raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Scotia Howard Weill raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.25.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $72.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $69.99 and a 52-week high of $87.10. The company has a market capitalization of $101.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 40.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.6% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 30,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Chemical Bank lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 17.0% during the second quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 5,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 12.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. 40.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers personal and business banking services, as well as auto financing and retail investment products. This segment also provides a suite of financial products and services to individual, business clients, and public institutions through its branch, automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking networks, as well as through sales professionals.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.