Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in Equifax Inc. (EFX)

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 8.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the second quarter valued at about $6,182,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the second quarter valued at about $3,636,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 76.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the second quarter valued at about $18,758,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 32,077.8% in the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EFX traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.35. The company had a trading volume of 6,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,967. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.54 and a twelve month high of $138.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.01). Equifax had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The company had revenue of $834.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 21st. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.13%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EFX shares. Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 target price on shares of Equifax and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank set a $128.00 target price on shares of Equifax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.44.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

