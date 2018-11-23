Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC Purchases 960 Shares of Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services accounts for about 1.1% of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $6,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 474.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,183,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,319,000 after acquiring an additional 977,501 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 87.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,263,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,996,000 after purchasing an additional 588,371 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 11.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,863,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,452,000 after purchasing an additional 482,980 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,690,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 100.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 675,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,621,000 after purchasing an additional 338,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.52. 4,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,203,160. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.50. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $81.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 19.51%. Analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.76%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $293,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,468,564.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David W. Nelms sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total value of $2,343,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,575,431.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,100 shares of company stock worth $7,795,625 over the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.40.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

