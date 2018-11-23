Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC Sells 9,707 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 173,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,707 shares during the quarter. Estee Lauder Companies comprises about 4.7% of Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $25,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 22,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.57, for a total value of $233,869.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 3,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.58, for a total value of $502,573.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,734.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 305,573 shares of company stock valued at $43,489,454. 16.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EL stock traded down $1.19 on Friday, hitting $139.48. 7,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,286,904. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $121.93 and a 12 month high of $158.80. The company has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.66.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EL. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $158.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.77.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

