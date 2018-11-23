Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) Director Sells $168,183.24 in Stock

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Director Bernt Reitan sold 1,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.58, for a total value of $168,183.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

RCL opened at $107.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a one year low of $97.48 and a one year high of $135.65. The stock has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.01. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RCL shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Barclays started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Macquarie raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 443.4% during the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,346,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,300,000 after buying an additional 1,098,502 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,861,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,202,000 after purchasing an additional 830,047 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 317.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,061,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,925,000 after acquiring an additional 807,055 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 804.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 661,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,938,000 after acquiring an additional 588,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,081.1% during the 3rd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 455,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,220,000 after purchasing an additional 417,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) Director Sells $168,183.24 in Stock” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/royal-caribbean-cruises-ltd-rcl-director-sells-168183-24-in-stock.html.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Azamara Club Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.