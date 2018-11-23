Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 826,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,799 shares during the quarter. Royal Caribbean Cruises accounts for approximately 2.2% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.40% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $107,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,120,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,098,000 after purchasing an additional 236,598 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 16.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,861,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,202,000 after purchasing an additional 830,047 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,987,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,278,000 after purchasing an additional 16,918 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 22.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,512,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,587,000 after purchasing an additional 279,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 17.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,377,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,750,000 after purchasing an additional 206,047 shares in the last quarter. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,392. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 12 month low of $97.48 and a 12 month high of $135.65. The company has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 16.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Barclays started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.62.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total value of $828,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,015.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernt Reitan sold 1,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.58, for a total transaction of $168,183.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Azamara Club Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

