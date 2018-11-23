Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $5.52 Million Stake in Genuine Parts (GPC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,481 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $5,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 318.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,036,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $645,853,000 after acquiring an additional 5,354,849 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at about $205,387,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 23.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,533,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $324,369,000 after acquiring an additional 667,620 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 9,752.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 391,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 387,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at about $10,749,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $100.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $85.80 and a 52 week high of $107.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.07%.

GPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.60.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement and industrial parts, electrical and electronic materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Poland. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment through 57 NAPA automotive parts distribution centers and 1,100 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores.

