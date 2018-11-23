Royal Mail PLC (ROYMF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Royal Mail PLC (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Royal Mail from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Royal Mail to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Royal Mail from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of ROYMF opened at $4.14 on Friday. Royal Mail has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $8.12.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

