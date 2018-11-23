RoyalCoin (ROYAL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $0.00

RoyalCoin (CURRENCY:ROYAL) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 23rd. During the last seven days, RoyalCoin has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One RoyalCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. RoyalCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of RoyalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00021784 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00017591 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00004002 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00031414 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00172210 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00008320 BTC.

RoyalCoin Profile

RoyalCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2016. RoyalCoin’s total supply is 2,500,124 coins. RoyalCoin’s official Twitter account is @royalcoin2016.

Buying and Selling RoyalCoin

RoyalCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RoyalCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RoyalCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RoyalCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

