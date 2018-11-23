Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.12 Million Stake in Aerohive Networks Inc (HIVE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aerohive Networks Inc (NYSE:HIVE) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,486,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,072 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Aerohive Networks were worth $6,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aerohive Networks by 10.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,328,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,245,000 after purchasing an additional 222,042 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aerohive Networks by 23.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,322,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,221,000 after purchasing an additional 446,900 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Aerohive Networks by 10.7% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,659,674 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 160,096 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Aerohive Networks by 12.3% during the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,335,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 146,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Aerohive Networks during the second quarter worth about $4,183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIVE opened at $3.84 on Friday. Aerohive Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $3.54 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $213.33 million, a PE ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 1.12.

Aerohive Networks Company Profile

Aerohive Networks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops cloud networking and enterprise Wi-Fi solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides hardware products, such as wireless access points, branch routers, and switches; tiered maintenance and support services comprising technical support, bug fixes, access to priority hardware replacement service, and unspecified upgrades; and Software as a Service subscriptions, including comparable maintenance and support services.

