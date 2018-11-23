Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 29,646 Shares of Onespan Inc (OSPN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,646 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Onespan were worth $5,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OSPN. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Onespan during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Onespan during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Onespan during the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Onespan during the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Onespan during the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

OSPN opened at $16.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $647.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.76. Onespan Inc has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $25.45.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $52.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.09 million. Onespan had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 12.85%. Onespan’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Onespan Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Onespan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised shares of Onespan from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th.

In related news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 126,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $2,249,610.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 189,249 shares of company stock worth $3,392,122 over the last three months. 22.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Onespan Company Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. It enables financial institutions and other organizations to succeed by making bold advances in their digital transformation. The company offers DIGIPASS software authenticators that balance the need for stronger mobile application security; DIGIPASS for Apps, a software development kit, which allows application developers to natively integrate security features; DIGIPASS for Mobile, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; IDENTIKEY Risk Manager, an anti-fraud solution; and application shielding with runtime application self-protection that neutralizes the threat of attacks on mobile apps.

