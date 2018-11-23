Rwe Ag Sp (RWEOY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RWEOY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Rwe Ag Sp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Santander lowered Rwe Ag Sp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Rwe Ag Sp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RWEOY traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.48. 4,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,878. Rwe Ag Sp has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Rwe Ag Sp Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

