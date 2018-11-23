RWE (RWE) Given a €24.80 Price Target by Commerzbank Analysts

RWE (FRA:RWE) received a €24.80 ($28.84) price objective from equities researchers at Commerzbank in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RWE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.90 ($25.47) target price on RWE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. BNP Paribas set a €23.80 ($27.67) target price on RWE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. UBS Group set a €20.50 ($23.84) target price on RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Independent Research set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on RWE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €23.54 ($27.37).

FRA:RWE opened at €19.20 ($22.33) on Wednesday. RWE has a 1-year low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 1-year high of €23.28 ($27.07).

RWE Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

