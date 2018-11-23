Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SBRA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Mizuho downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $18.72 on Tuesday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.56.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.42). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 61.85%. The business had revenue of $151.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.64 million. On average, analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2,219.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,992 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,326,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728,085 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,030,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,833,000 after buying an additional 111,336 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 658,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,234,000 after buying an additional 226,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,598,000. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

As of June 30, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 487 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 352 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 89 Senior Housing communities (?Senior Housing – Leased?), (iii) 24 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (?Senior Housing – Managed?) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan, (iv) one pre-development loan and (v) 17 other loans), 13 preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

