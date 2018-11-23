Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (SFE) Holdings Raised by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) by 313.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 453,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 343,805 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Scientifics accounts for about 0.8% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 2.20% of Safeguard Scientifics worth $4,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Safeguard Scientifics in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 53,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 37,739 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SFE opened at $8.27 on Friday. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc has a 52 week low of $7.98 and a 52 week high of $13.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Safeguard Scientifics, Inc will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SFE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safeguard Scientifics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Safeguard Scientifics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, First Analysis restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Safeguard Scientifics in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.13.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

