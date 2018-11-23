Sailpoint Technologies (SAIL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a provider of enterprise identity governance solutions. The Company’s products and services include Open Identity Platform, Cloud-based Identity Governance, On-premises Identity Governance, Data Access Governance, Identity Analytics, Healthcare Identity Solutions and Federal Identity Solutions. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is based in Austin, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Sailpoint Technologies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Sailpoint Technologies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Sailpoint Technologies from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They issued a market perform rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Sailpoint Technologies from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.23.

Shares of SAIL opened at $24.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion and a PE ratio of 614.00. Sailpoint Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $34.60.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $66.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.22 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sailpoint Technologies will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sailpoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 93,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $2,959,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Howard R. Greenfield sold 50,000 shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total value of $1,621,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 280,000 shares of company stock worth $8,344,630 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,572,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 63.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

