Saint Jean Carbon Inc (CVE:SJL)’s share price traded down 14.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 424,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 278,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

WARNING: This story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/saint-jean-carbon-sjl-shares-down-14-3.html.

Saint Jean Carbon Company Profile (CVE:SJL)

Saint Jean Carbon Inc researches, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the graphite, gold, molybdenum, lithium, copper, and rhenium properties located in the provinces of Quebec, British Columbia, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Torch River Resources Ltd.

Featured Article: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Saint Jean Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saint Jean Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.