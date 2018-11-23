Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “GBX 1,000” Price Target for easyJet (EZJ)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EZJ. UBS Group set a GBX 1,900 ($24.83) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of easyJet to a buy rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,059 ($26.90) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. They set a sell rating and a GBX 1,310 ($17.12) price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,594.32 ($20.83).

EZJ stock opened at GBX 1,177 ($15.38) on Tuesday. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 977.38 ($12.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,698.69 ($22.20).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 58.60 ($0.77) per share. This represents a yield of 5.28%. This is a positive change from easyJet’s previous dividend of $40.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th.

In other easyJet news, insider Andrew Findlay bought 13,000 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,134 ($14.82) per share, with a total value of £147,420 ($192,630.34). Insiders have acquired a total of 13,036 shares of company stock worth $14,788,265 over the last three months.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2017, it operated 862 routes and a fleet of 279 aircraft. The company also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

