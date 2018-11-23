Sarasin & Partners LLP Boosts Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 126.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,643 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $6,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 400.6% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

EL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $156.00 price objective on Estee Lauder Companies and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.77.

In related news, VP Sara E. Moss sold 11,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.89, for a total value of $1,618,113.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.57, for a total value of $233,869.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 305,573 shares of company stock worth $43,489,454. 16.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EL stock opened at $140.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $121.93 and a 12-month high of $158.80.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Sarasin & Partners LLP Boosts Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/sarasin-partners-llp-boosts-position-in-estee-lauder-companies-inc-el.html.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.