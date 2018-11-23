Sarasin & Partners LLP Invests $2.88 Million in Accenture Plc (ACN)

Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 16,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,883,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,175,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,063,106,000 after purchasing an additional 826,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Accenture by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,404,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,702,132,000 after purchasing an additional 153,734 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Accenture by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,808,588 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,604,587,000 after purchasing an additional 246,828 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management CA raised its position in Accenture by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 5,905,897 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,005,184,000 after purchasing an additional 212,432 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,124,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $838,303,000 after purchasing an additional 75,613 shares during the period. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Accenture news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.43, for a total value of $867,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Pierre Nanterme sold 30,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $5,223,793.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,717 shares of company stock valued at $13,041,890. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ACN opened at $156.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.01. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $145.23 and a twelve month high of $175.64.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 41.92%. Accenture’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 18th were paid a $1.46 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.32%.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Accenture to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Accenture to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.02.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms.

