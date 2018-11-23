Sarasin & Partners LLP Takes Position in Msci Inc (MSCI)

Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Msci by 10.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in Msci by 3.0% in the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 13,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Msci by 5.9% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its stake in Msci by 16.9% in the third quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 2,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Msci by 113.9% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MSCI opened at $146.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80. Msci Inc has a one year low of $124.08 and a one year high of $184.22.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $357.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.91 million. Msci had a return on equity of 121.45% and a net margin of 29.87%. Msci’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Msci’s payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSCI. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price target on Msci and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Msci from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Msci in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Msci to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Msci from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Msci currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.29.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

