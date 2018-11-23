Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Sarepta reported dismal third quarter results with earnings and sales missing estimates. The company's sole marketed drug Exondys 51 has witnessed impressive growth so far this year. Sarepta is also focused on reimbursement programs for better accessibility of the drug. The company’s collaboration agreements with Summit Pharmaceuticals and Catabasis as well as its own follow-on exon-skipping and gene therapy pipeline candidates represent the most comprehensive approach to treat DMD. Meanwhile, the settlement of the patent litigation with BioMarin removes a major overhang for Sarepta. However, dependence on a single product, Exondys 51, remains a concern. Moreover, approval for Exondys 51 in the EU is likely to be delayed due to negative CHMP opinion. The DMD market is getting competitive as several other companies are developing treatments. Notably, the company’s shares have outperformed the industry so far this year.”

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Sarepta Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright set a $267.00 price target on Sarepta Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.19.

SRPT stock opened at $117.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.85, a quick ratio of 7.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.34 and a beta of 1.59. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $50.68 and a 1-year high of $176.50.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $78.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.84 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.67% and a negative net margin of 89.46%. Equities analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -4.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $936,713.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,778,027. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 16,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.39 per share, with a total value of $2,009,911.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 412,811 shares in the company, valued at $49,698,316.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 73,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,856 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $993,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.7% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 9,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 66.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 107,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,267,000 after buying an additional 42,982 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $287,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin.

Featured Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.