Saul Centers Inc (BFS) CFO Sells $43,502.20 in Stock

Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) CFO Scott V. Schneider sold 805 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $43,502.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,867.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:BFS traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.89. 3,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,254. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Saul Centers Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $65.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Saul Centers from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Saul Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Saul Centers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Saul Centers by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Saul Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Saul Centers by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Saul Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $322,000. 46.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 59 properties which includes (a) 49 community and neighborhood shopping centers and six mixed-use properties with approximately 9.2 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

