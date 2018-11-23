Savant Capital LLC Raises Position in Boeing Co (BA)

Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,277 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 544.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. ValuEngine cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $445.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $407.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $455.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.21.

Shares of BA stock opened at $317.32 on Friday. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $264.53 and a 12 month high of $394.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $25.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.84 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 4,176.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.81%.

In other news, SVP Jenette E. Ramos sold 1,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.52, for a total value of $602,732.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diana L. Sands sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total transaction of $1,750,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

