Schaeffler (SHA) PT Set at €7.00 by UBS Group

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) received a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective from equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 10.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Nord/LB set a €8.50 ($9.88) price target on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €10.50 ($12.21) price target on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Warburg Research set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €12.29 ($14.30).

FRA SHA opened at €7.80 ($9.07) on Friday. Schaeffler has a 12-month low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a 12-month high of €16.74 ($19.47).

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

