Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Position Cut by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY lowered its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 130,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,954,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,019,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,889,738,000 after buying an additional 1,558,478 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,410,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,949,000 after buying an additional 107,672 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 7,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Capital Management LLC now owns 86,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after buying an additional 24,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $47.64 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $46.34 and a 1 year high of $80.35. The stock has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

SLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.94.

In related news, CFO Simon Ayat sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $3,396,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 234,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,244,852.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael E. Marks bought 8,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.31 per share, for a total transaction of $482,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

