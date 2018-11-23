Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Position Increased by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 64.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schlumberger were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 31,593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares during the period. Precocity Capital LP boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Precocity Capital LP now owns 60,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 302,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 44,540 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 234,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 284,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock opened at $47.64 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited. has a one year low of $46.34 and a one year high of $80.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SLB. ValuEngine lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.94.

In other news, Director Michael E. Marks bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.31 per share, with a total value of $482,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Simon Ayat sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $3,396,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 234,008 shares in the company, valued at $13,244,852.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

