Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (AMX)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,062,029 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,218,271 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.61% of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L worth $322,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Signature Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L during the 2nd quarter valued at about $407,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 44,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 75,267 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 87,134 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 27,050 shares during the last quarter. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMX traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,070,896. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $19.91. The company has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.55.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a $0.161 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

AMX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.29.

WARNING: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/schroder-investment-management-group-grows-holdings-in-america-movil-sab-de-cv-adr-series-l-amx.html.

About America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and data center, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients, as well as residential broadband services.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.