Schroder Investment Management Group Has $645.59 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,619,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,365,980 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. makes up approximately 1.1% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $645,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. AR Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 203,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,000,000 after acquiring an additional 8,943 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,681,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,724,000 after acquiring an additional 246,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Cross LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,001,000. 19.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSM traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.02. The company had a trading volume of 31,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,743,497. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $35.22 and a 52 week high of $46.57. The stock has a market cap of $187.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 34.38%. The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

