Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 2,252,139 Shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (FMX)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) by 1,574.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,395,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,252,139 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB were worth $237,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 21.3% in the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 433,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,859,000 after acquiring an additional 76,130 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 1.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,164,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,207,000 after acquiring an additional 11,594 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 18.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,389,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,555,000 after acquiring an additional 218,327 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 41.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,431,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,751,000 after acquiring an additional 716,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 8.5% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 112,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. 19.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FMX. UBS Group upgraded Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in a report on Monday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in a report on Monday, August 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $86.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,812. The company has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.73. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 1 year low of $80.86 and a 1 year high of $101.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th were paid a $0.7352 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.55%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages and a chain of small-format stores. The company produces, markets, distributes, and sells Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages, such as colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages comprising juice, coffee, tea, milk, value-added dairy, sports, energy, and plant-based drinks.

