Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index (FNDX) is Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s 6th Largest Position

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 766,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index comprises about 2.9% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index were worth $30,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNDX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 8.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 87,265,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,483,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493,306 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,075,000. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,964,000. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 11.0% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 744,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,803,000 after buying an additional 73,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index by 5.6% during the third quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,141,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,280,000 after buying an additional 60,398 shares during the last quarter.

FNDX opened at $36.61 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index has a twelve month low of $35.12 and a twelve month high of $40.40.

