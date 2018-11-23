Science Applications International (SAIC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Science Applications continues to witness increase in cost reimbursement type contracts compared with fixed price contract, which is expected to be a drag on margins. Though the company has been steadily winning federal contracts, these low-margin deals have been affecting its profitability. Science Applications competes primarily in the government IT services arena with well-established players like CACI, Unisys, Accenture and IBM. This puts significant pressure on the company to continuously invest in value drivers which act as a hedge against competition, thus increasing costs. Shares underperformed the industry year-to-date. Nonetheless, Science Applications has a large pipeline of new projects and continues to win more deals regularly. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s Q3 earnings release. The company has positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

Several other research firms also recently commented on SAIC. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Science Applications International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down from $88.00) on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Monday, September 10th. Drexel Hamilton raised shares of Science Applications International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Science Applications International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.86.

Shares of SAIC stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,794. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $66.11 and a 12-month high of $93.31.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 10th. The information technology services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 57.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, October 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 12th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,584,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,642,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,682,000 after purchasing an additional 137,944 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 807,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,115,000 after purchasing an additional 104,727 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 401.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 92,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after purchasing an additional 73,758 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 327,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,539,000 after purchasing an additional 68,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. Its offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure.

