Scopia Capital Management Lp Sells 18,859 Shares of Itron, Inc. (ITRI) Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) major shareholder Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 18,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $986,325.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Scopia Capital Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 16th, Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 55,178 shares of Itron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $2,906,225.26.

On Thursday, November 8th, Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 4,153 shares of Itron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.07, for a total value of $232,858.71.

On Tuesday, November 13th, Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 76,694 shares of Itron stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.64, for a total value of $4,113,866.16.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $51.49 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $49.59 and a one year high of $77.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.10.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $595.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.98 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Itron from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Itron from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Itron from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Cowen set a $80.00 price target on Itron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $73.00 price target on Itron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITRI. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Itron in the first quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Itron by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 435,857 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Itron by 28.7% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Itron in the second quarter worth approximately $2,130,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Itron by 119.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 14,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Gas, and Water. It offers standard electromechanical and electronic, gas, and water and heat meters; and smart electricity, gas, and water meters and communication modules.

