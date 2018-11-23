Scott Reasoner Sells 3,605 Shares of Hortonworks Inc (HDP) Stock

Hortonworks Inc (NASDAQ:HDP) insider Scott Reasoner sold 3,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $56,742.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,335.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Scott Reasoner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 21st, Scott Reasoner sold 8,387 shares of Hortonworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $124,127.60.
- On Thursday, October 25th, Scott Reasoner sold 1,361 shares of Hortonworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $22,946.46.
- On Thursday, October 18th, Scott Reasoner sold 3,049 shares of Hortonworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $60,095.79.
- On Wednesday, October 10th, Scott Reasoner sold 4,174 shares of Hortonworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $93,288.90.
- On Tuesday, October 2nd, Scott Reasoner sold 1,362 shares of Hortonworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $29,977.62.
- On Tuesday, September 25th, Scott Reasoner sold 4,166 shares of Hortonworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $94,776.50.
- On Thursday, September 27th, Scott Reasoner sold 9,238 shares of Hortonworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $210,718.78.
- On Monday, September 17th, Scott Reasoner sold 3,126 shares of Hortonworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $78,212.52.
- On Tuesday, September 4th, Scott Reasoner sold 5,730 shares of Hortonworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $126,060.00.
- On Thursday, September 6th, Scott Reasoner sold 9,897 shares of Hortonworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $212,884.47.
Shares of NASDAQ:HDP traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.98. The stock had a trading volume of 25,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,263. Hortonworks Inc has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $26.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.70.
Hortonworks (NASDAQ:HDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $87.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.07 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hortonworks Inc will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hortonworks by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,412,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,468,000 after buying an additional 297,385 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in Hortonworks by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,000,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,880,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Hortonworks by 351.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,873,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,578,000 after buying an additional 3,015,476 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Hortonworks by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,595,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,193,000 after buying an additional 414,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hortonworks by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,793,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,684,000 after buying an additional 678,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.
HDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hortonworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Hortonworks to $32.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Hortonworks in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Hortonworks from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Hortonworks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.27.
About Hortonworks
Hortonworks, Inc provides data management platforms, services, and solutions in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. It offers Hortonworks Data Platform (HDP), an enterprise-scale data management platform which provides a platform for multi-workload data processing; Hortonworks DataFlow, a data-in-motion platform to automate and secure Internet of anything data flows, as well as to collect, conduct, and curate real-time business insights and actions derived from data in motion, including sensors, machines, geolocation devices, clicks, server logs, and social feeds; and Hortonworks DataPlane Service simplifies managing, securing, governing, provisioning, and consuming distributed data systems.
Read More: Moving Average (MA)
Receive News & Ratings for Hortonworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hortonworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.