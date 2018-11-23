Scott Reasoner Sells 3,605 Shares of Hortonworks Inc (HDP) Stock

Hortonworks Inc (NASDAQ:HDP) insider Scott Reasoner sold 3,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $56,742.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,335.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Scott Reasoner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hortonworks alerts:

On Wednesday, November 21st, Scott Reasoner sold 8,387 shares of Hortonworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $124,127.60.

On Thursday, October 25th, Scott Reasoner sold 1,361 shares of Hortonworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $22,946.46.

On Thursday, October 18th, Scott Reasoner sold 3,049 shares of Hortonworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $60,095.79.

On Wednesday, October 10th, Scott Reasoner sold 4,174 shares of Hortonworks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $93,288.90.

On Tuesday, October 2nd, Scott Reasoner sold 1,362 shares of Hortonworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $29,977.62.

On Tuesday, September 25th, Scott Reasoner sold 4,166 shares of Hortonworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $94,776.50.

On Thursday, September 27th, Scott Reasoner sold 9,238 shares of Hortonworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $210,718.78.

On Monday, September 17th, Scott Reasoner sold 3,126 shares of Hortonworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $78,212.52.

On Tuesday, September 4th, Scott Reasoner sold 5,730 shares of Hortonworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $126,060.00.

On Thursday, September 6th, Scott Reasoner sold 9,897 shares of Hortonworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $212,884.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:HDP traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.98. The stock had a trading volume of 25,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,263. Hortonworks Inc has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $26.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.70.

Hortonworks (NASDAQ:HDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $87.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.07 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hortonworks Inc will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hortonworks by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,412,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,468,000 after buying an additional 297,385 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in Hortonworks by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,000,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,880,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Hortonworks by 351.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,873,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,578,000 after buying an additional 3,015,476 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Hortonworks by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,595,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,193,000 after buying an additional 414,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hortonworks by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,793,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,684,000 after buying an additional 678,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

HDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hortonworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Hortonworks to $32.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Hortonworks in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Hortonworks from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Hortonworks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.27.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Scott Reasoner Sells 3,605 Shares of Hortonworks Inc (HDP) Stock” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/23/scott-reasoner-sells-3605-shares-of-hortonworks-inc-hdp-stock.html.

About Hortonworks

Hortonworks, Inc provides data management platforms, services, and solutions in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. It offers Hortonworks Data Platform (HDP), an enterprise-scale data management platform which provides a platform for multi-workload data processing; Hortonworks DataFlow, a data-in-motion platform to automate and secure Internet of anything data flows, as well as to collect, conduct, and curate real-time business insights and actions derived from data in motion, including sensors, machines, geolocation devices, clicks, server logs, and social feeds; and Hortonworks DataPlane Service simplifies managing, securing, governing, provisioning, and consuming distributed data systems.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Hortonworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hortonworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.