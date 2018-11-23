Scott Reasoner Sells 8,387 Shares of Hortonworks Inc (HDP) Stock

Hortonworks Inc (NASDAQ:HDP) insider Scott Reasoner sold 8,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $124,127.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,269,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Scott Reasoner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 19th, Scott Reasoner sold 3,605 shares of Hortonworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $56,742.70.

On Thursday, October 25th, Scott Reasoner sold 1,361 shares of Hortonworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $22,946.46.

On Thursday, October 18th, Scott Reasoner sold 3,049 shares of Hortonworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $60,095.79.

On Wednesday, October 10th, Scott Reasoner sold 4,174 shares of Hortonworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $93,288.90.

On Tuesday, October 2nd, Scott Reasoner sold 1,362 shares of Hortonworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $29,977.62.

On Tuesday, September 25th, Scott Reasoner sold 4,166 shares of Hortonworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $94,776.50.

On Thursday, September 27th, Scott Reasoner sold 9,238 shares of Hortonworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $210,718.78.

On Monday, September 17th, Scott Reasoner sold 3,126 shares of Hortonworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $78,212.52.

On Tuesday, September 4th, Scott Reasoner sold 5,730 shares of Hortonworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $126,060.00.

On Thursday, September 6th, Scott Reasoner sold 9,897 shares of Hortonworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $212,884.47.

Shares of NASDAQ HDP opened at $14.83 on Friday. Hortonworks Inc has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $26.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.70.

Hortonworks (NASDAQ:HDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $87.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hortonworks Inc will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hortonworks by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 25,526 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Hortonworks by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 17,785 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Hortonworks by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 42,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 11,626 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Hortonworks by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 8,989 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Hortonworks by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 127,654 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 32,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

HDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Hortonworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hortonworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Hortonworks from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Hortonworks in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hortonworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Hortonworks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.27.

About Hortonworks

Hortonworks, Inc provides data management platforms, services, and solutions in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. It offers Hortonworks Data Platform (HDP), an enterprise-scale data management platform which provides a platform for multi-workload data processing; Hortonworks DataFlow, a data-in-motion platform to automate and secure Internet of anything data flows, as well as to collect, conduct, and curate real-time business insights and actions derived from data in motion, including sensors, machines, geolocation devices, clicks, server logs, and social feeds; and Hortonworks DataPlane Service simplifies managing, securing, governing, provisioning, and consuming distributed data systems.

