Scout24 (G24) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their buy rating on shares of Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a research note published on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on G24. Barclays set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. BNP Paribas set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, HSBC set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €44.06 ($51.24).

Shares of ETR:G24 opened at €35.10 ($40.81) on Monday. Scout24 has a 52 week low of €29.81 ($34.66) and a 52 week high of €37.60 ($43.72).

Scout24 Company Profile

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24 and AutoScout24segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate, as well as offers advertising services to third-party suppliers, such as insurance and financial service providers, utilities, or removal companies.

