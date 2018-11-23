Security Devices International (SDEV) & Polar Power (POLA) Financial Contrast

Security Devices International (OTCMKTS:SDEV) and Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Security Devices International has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Polar Power has a beta of -0.97, meaning that its share price is 197% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Security Devices International and Polar Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Security Devices International 0 0 0 0 N/A Polar Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Security Devices International and Polar Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Security Devices International -816.72% N/A -163.83% Polar Power -7.39% -6.43% -5.94%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Security Devices International and Polar Power’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Security Devices International $290,000.00 51.27 -$2.80 million N/A N/A Polar Power $14.42 million 4.07 -$750,000.00 ($0.08) -72.38

Polar Power has higher revenue and earnings than Security Devices International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Security Devices International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of Polar Power shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Security Devices International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 61.3% of Polar Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Polar Power beats Security Devices International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Security Devices International Company Profile

Security Devices International, Inc., a less-lethal defense technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for security situations that do not require the use of lethal force. The company offers blunt impact projectile 40mm line of products, which uses pain compliance to control a target; and a line of 12 gauge less lethal projectiles and irritants. It serves military, correctional services, police agencies, and private securities for crowd control. The company operates in the United States and Canada. Security Devices International, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

Polar Power Company Profile

Polar Power, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems. Polar Power, Inc. installs, sells, and services its products through its direct sales force, and a network of independent service providers and dealers. The company was formerly known as Polar Products, Inc. and changed its name to Polar Power, Inc. in October 1991. Polar Power, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

