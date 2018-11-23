SEER Price Reaches $0.0007 on Exchanges (SEER)

SEER (CURRENCY:SEER) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. During the last seven days, SEER has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. SEER has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $69,813.00 worth of SEER was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SEER token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, LBank, CoinEx and Ethfinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00009411 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004160 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00022612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00128145 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00197671 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.03 or 0.08591061 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009234 BTC.

About SEER

SEER’s total supply is 4,100,000,000 tokens. SEER’s official website is seer.best. SEER’s official Twitter account is @info_SEER.

Buying and Selling SEER

SEER can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, CoinEx, QBTC, OTCBTC and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SEER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SEER using one of the exchanges listed above.

