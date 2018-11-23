Semtech Co. (SMTC) Receives $58.70 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.70.

Several equities analysts have commented on SMTC shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Semtech to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th.

Get Semtech alerts:

In related news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 15,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $885,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Simon A. Brown sold 2,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $118,020.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,558.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,386 shares of company stock worth $2,398,867. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Semtech by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,497,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $528,088,000 after buying an additional 363,609 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Semtech by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,807,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,481,000 after buying an additional 122,945 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Semtech by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,407,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,382,000 after buying an additional 684,861 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Semtech by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,299,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,868,000 after buying an additional 543,325 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Semtech by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,155,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,867,000 after buying an additional 47,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

SMTC stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.69. The stock had a trading volume of 146,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,684. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Semtech has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $60.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.68.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $163.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Semtech will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.