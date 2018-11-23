Senior plc (SNR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Senior plc (LON:SNR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 335 ($4.38).

SNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Senior in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Senior from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Senior from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Peel Hunt upgraded Senior to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Numis Securities lifted their price target on Senior from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 315 ($4.12) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st.

Get Senior alerts:

Senior stock traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 252.60 ($3.30). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. Senior has a 1-year low of GBX 199.20 ($2.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 310.40 ($4.06).

Senior Company Profile

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers precision-machined airframe and system components and assemblies; high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; and fluid systems ducting and control products.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.