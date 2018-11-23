Servicesource International Inc (SREV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Servicesource International Inc (NASDAQ:SREV) to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Servicesource International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Servicesource International posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Servicesource International will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Servicesource International.

SREV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Servicesource International in a research note on Friday, October 19th. JMP Securities cut shares of Servicesource International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Servicesource International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Servicesource International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Servicesource International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Servicesource International by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,765,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,232,000 after purchasing an additional 478,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Servicesource International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,225,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,893,000 after purchasing an additional 37,659 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Servicesource International by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,444,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,667,000 after purchasing an additional 70,272 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Servicesource International by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,519,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Servicesource International by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,734,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 431,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Servicesource International stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.38. 175,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,985. The stock has a market cap of $127.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Servicesource International has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $4.47.

Servicesource International Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc provides recurring revenue management, maintenance, support, and subscription for technology and technology-enabled healthcare and life sciences companies. The company's solutions include outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management, including the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users.

