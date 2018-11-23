SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 31,075 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (WLK)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 326.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 31,075 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 1.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 8.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,117 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 36.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 4.7% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 11.5% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. MED restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Westlake Chemical from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Nomura decreased their target price on Westlake Chemical from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.76.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $69.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Westlake Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $66.91 and a twelve month high of $124.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.59.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.11. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 26th. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 18.28%.

In other news, CEO Albert Chao sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total value of $2,938,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,611,347.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

