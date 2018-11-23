Shaker Financial Services LLC Sells 111,343 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (BOE)

Shaker Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 30.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 252,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111,343 shares during the period. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust comprises 1.3% of Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOE. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 330.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 60,741 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 7.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 238,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 16,656 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 14.3% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 63,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 7,884 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 10.8% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 87,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 8,475 shares during the period.

BOE remained flat at $$10.07 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 23,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,265. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $13.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

