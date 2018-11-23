Sharder (SS) Price Down 35.5% Over Last 7 Days

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 23rd. Sharder has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and approximately $370,786.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sharder has traded 35.5% lower against the dollar. One Sharder token can currently be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000163 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, IDEX, Bilaxy and OTCBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00009354 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00022640 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00128327 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00196124 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.86 or 0.08606628 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00009223 BTC.

Sharder Profile

Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 tokens. Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain. The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sharder’s official website is sharder.org. Sharder’s official message board is medium.com/@SharderChain.

Buying and Selling Sharder

Sharder can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, IDEX, DDEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sharder should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sharder using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

