Shiloh Industries, Inc. (SHLO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) will announce earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Shiloh Industries’ earnings. Shiloh Industries posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shiloh Industries will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Shiloh Industries.

Get Shiloh Industries alerts:

Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Shiloh Industries had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $294.88 million during the quarter.

SHLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Shiloh Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $14.00 target price on shares of Shiloh Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Shiloh Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Shiloh Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Shiloh Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of SHLO stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $8.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,541. Shiloh Industries has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $186.72 million, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Shiloh Industries during the third quarter worth $149,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shiloh Industries during the third quarter valued at $156,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shiloh Industries during the third quarter valued at $189,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shiloh Industries during the third quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shiloh Industries during the third quarter valued at $233,000. 44.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shiloh Industries

Shiloh Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lightweighting, noise, and vibration solutions to automotive, commercial vehicle, and other industrial markets worldwide. The company produces body systems components, including shock towers, instrument panel/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel supports, seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, lift gates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dashpanels, body sides, and B and C pillars; and chassis systems components, such as cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers and housings, clutch housings, PTU covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, calipers, master cylinders, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shiloh Industries (SHLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shiloh Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiloh Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.