Siemens (SIE) PT Set at €115.00 by Deutsche Bank

Siemens (FRA:SIE) received a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective from analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.93% from the company’s previous close.

SIE has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €138.00 ($160.47) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Commerzbank set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Citigroup set a €137.00 ($159.30) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Cfra set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €123.00 ($143.02) price target on Siemens and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €127.40 ($148.14).

SIE opened at €100.06 ($116.35) on Friday. Siemens has a 1 year low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 1 year high of €133.39 ($155.10).

About Siemens

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators for gas or steam power plants, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation, and oil and gas production and transportation.

