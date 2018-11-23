Signia Capital Management LLC Has $4.41 Million Stake in Gain Capital Holdings Inc (GCAP)

Signia Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 678,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 287,167 shares during the quarter. Gain Capital comprises approximately 4.0% of Signia Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Signia Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gain Capital were worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gain Capital in the second quarter worth $146,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gain Capital in the third quarter worth $183,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gain Capital in the third quarter worth $221,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Gain Capital by 51.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 10,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Gain Capital in the second quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GCAP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gain Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Gain Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Gain Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Gain Capital in a research report on Friday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of GCAP stock opened at $7.23 on Friday. Gain Capital Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The firm has a market cap of $322.37 million, a P/E ratio of -36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Gain Capital had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $95.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.77 million. Analysts predict that Gain Capital Holdings Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 10th. Gain Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -120.00%.

In related news, insider Samantha Roady sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $38,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 225,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,197.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Retail, Institutional, and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets.

