Silicom (SILC) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Silicom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th.

SILC opened at $37.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $279.94 million, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.88. Silicom has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $77.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silicom during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Silicom during the 3rd quarter worth about $367,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicom by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Silicom during the 2nd quarter worth about $792,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicom by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 29,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry.

