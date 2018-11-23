SilverBow Resources Inc (SBOW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Brokerages expect SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) to post $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SilverBow Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.70 and the highest is $1.87. SilverBow Resources posted earnings per share of $2.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SilverBow Resources will report full-year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.54. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.49 to $10.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SilverBow Resources.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.10 million. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 18.88%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SBOW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of SilverBow Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th.

In other news, Director Marcus C. Rowland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total value of $344,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,870 shares of company stock valued at $52,321. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northpointe Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBOW opened at $25.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $299.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.58. SilverBow Resources has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $34.76.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved reserves of 1.0 trillion cubic feet equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

