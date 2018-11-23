SmartCash (SMART) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $19.31 million and $353,286.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0183 or 0.00000425 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, HitBTC, Braziliex and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,321.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.06 or 0.02828139 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $208.68 or 0.04835177 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.12 or 0.00744416 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.07 or 0.01507676 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00119486 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.61 or 0.01751788 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00440187 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash (CRYPTO:SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 1,654,817,331 coins and its circulating supply is 1,053,773,052 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SmartCash Coin Trading

SmartCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Braziliex, CoinExchange, HitBTC and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

